Sports

England beat New Zealand in first Test: Records broken

England beat New Zealand in first Test: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 05, 2022, 04:38 pm 3 min read

England defeated New Zealand at Lord's (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England defeated New Zealand in the first Test on Day 4 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. New Zealand were folded for 132 in the first innings before England got a slender lead (141/10). In the second innings, NZ lost control from a position of comfort. Chasing 277 runs to win, England (279/5) rode on Joe Root's unbeaten century to post victory.

1st Test How did the match pan out?

James Anderson and Matty Potts shined with the ball for England in the first innings as the Kiwis suffered from the start. Colin de Grandhomme's 42* helped them get to 132. England were 59/0 but lost their way after a collapse. In the second innings, NZ saw Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell score runs. However, England took charge and bossed the show thereafter.

Wickets Key numbers for Anderson and Broad

Anderson finished with six wickets in the match, including a four-fer in the first innings. The veteran pacer now has 646 scalps at 26.52. He is now the second-highest wicket-taker for England versus New Zealand (69). He surpassed Ian Botham's tally of 63 scalps. Broad took four wickets in the match. He now has 541 scalps at 27.82. Broad has 76 wickets versus NZ.

Mitchell 2nd Test century for Daryl Mitchell

Mitchell scored 13 and 108 in this Test. On Day 3, he ran three off Broad to register his second Test ton. His 203-ball 108 was laced with 12 fours. Mitchell now has 524 runs in 10 Tests. He averages 43.66 with the best score of 108 at Lord's. He has two hundreds and three fifties.

Information 27th Test fifty for Stokes

Ben Stokes scored 1 and 54 in the Lord's Test. The England skipper has raced to 27 career fifties in Test cricket. He now has 5,116 runs at 35.77. Versus New Zealand, Stokes has amassed 531 runs at 40.84. He has four fifties versus NZ.

Blundell Best score for Blundell against England

Blundell scored 14 and 96 in this Test. The Kiwi batter has raced past 900 runs in Tests (919). He averages 35.34 and has two hundred and five fifties. Versus England, he now averages 48.44 with his 96 at Lord's as the best score. Blundell has amassed 324 runs this year so far, averaging 46.28 with three fifties to show.

Root 26th Test ton and 10,000 runs for Root

Root managed 11 in the first innings before scoring a match-winning century in the second. This was his 26th Test century and third versus New Zealand. He has also surpassed the 10,000-run mark in Tests. He is now the second Englishman to get past 10,000 runs after Alastair Cook (12,474). He has also gotten past 1,100 runs versus the Kiwis in Tests.

Bowlers Key feats attained by the Kiwi bowlers

Tim Southee claimed four wickets in this Test. He has 342 Test scalps under his belt. Against England, the veteran Southee has picked 61 wickets, becoming the second Kiwi bowler to claim 60-plus wickets. Trent Boult has raced to 305 Test scalps, including 58 versus England. Kyle Jamieson finished with six scalps in this Test. He now has 72 Test wickets.

Information Two vital stands help England seal the deal

In the second innings, England lost four wickets for 69 runs. However, a 90-run stand between Root and Stokes helped England get to a position of safety. Root then stitched an unbeaten century-plus stand alongside Ben Foakes to help England win.