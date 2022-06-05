Sports

Carlos Tevez announces his retirement: Decoding his career stats

Carlos Tevez announces his retirement: Decoding his career stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 05, 2022, 03:13 pm 2 min read

Tevez enjoyed a successful career (Photo credit: Twitter/@__CarlitosTevez)

Veteran footballer Carlos Tevez has announced his retirement from football. The 38-year-old enjoyed an illustrious career in club football, representing Manchester United, Manchester City, and Juventus. Notably, Tevez hasn't played since June 2021 after ending his third stint with boyhood club Boca Juniors. Tevez said his decision to retire was because of his father's death last year. Here we decode his career stats.

Club level Tevez shined well at club level

He played for Corinthians after his first stint with Boca Juniors, hammering 46 goals in 76 games. For West Ham, he scored seven goals in 29 games. A move to Man United next saw him amass 34 goals in 99 appearances. He scored 73 goals in 148 games for City. He also scored 50 goals in 95 games for Juventus.

Context Why does this story matter?

A highly gifted forward, Tevez left a mark in the Premier League, playing for West Ham, Man United, and Man City.

He won a plethora of titles in England and also did well for Juventus before moving back to Argentina.

Tevez said he gave everything in his career and had several offers to keep playing but he stuck with his decision to call quits.

Trophies Tevez won multiple trophies

Tevez won 11 trophies with Boca Juniors, including five league titles. With Corinthians, he won the Brazilian league title. He won six trophies with Man United, including two league honors. With City, he won three trophies, including one Premier League title. With Juventus, Tevez won four honors. He also won the Chinese FA Cup with Shanghai Shenhua.

PL stats Tevez's Premier League stats

Tevez made 202 appearances in the Premier League. He scored 84 goals and made 36 assists. His tally included 13 penalties and four free-kicks. Tevez accounted for 619 shots, with 241 being on target. He smashed the post on 15 occasions. Tevez created 22 big chances. He won the Golden Boot in 2010-11, besides one Player of the Month.

Information His numbers at Boca Juniors

Tevez started his career with Boca Juniors, scoring 38 goals in 110 games. He moved back to the club in 2015, scoring 25 goals in 56 games. After one season with Shanghai Shenhua, he returned back, scoring 31 goals in 113 games.