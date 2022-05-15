Sports

Liverpool down Chelsea to win the FA Cup: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 15, 2022, 01:09 am 2 min read

Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold posing with the FA Cup (Photo credit: Twitter/@LFC)

Liverpool beat Chelsea in the 2021-22 FA Cup final to win a second trophy this season. The Reds won the game 6-5 on penalties after the two teams went goalless in 120 minutes of the game. Notably, Liverpool had earlier won the Carabao Cup this season, beating Chelsea 11-10 via a penalty shootout. Here are the key records scripted.

Match Liverpool seal the deal against the Blues

Liverpool had 17 attempts compared to Chelsea's 10. However, both sides managed just two shots on target each. In the shootout, Cesar Azpilicueta's missed to hand Liverpool the initiative. Sadio Mane also saw his match-winning penalty get saved. Thomas Tuchel's joy was cut short when Mason Mount missed his sudden-death penalty before Konstantinos Tsimikas converted his shot to send the Liverpool fans wild.

Klopp Klopp equals this record of Ferguson

As per Opta, Jurgen Klopp has become only the second manager to win the European Cup/Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and the top-flight title all with the same English club, along with Sir Alex Ferguson (with Man United). This was the sixth trophy for Klopp with Liverpool. He had earlier won five trophies with German side Borussia Dortmund.

Records Contrasting records for the two clubs

As per Opta, Chelsea have become the first side since Newcastle United (1974, 1998 and 1999) to lose three consecutive FA Cup finals. They have now lost in 2019-20 (vs Arsenal), 2020-21 (vs Leicester) and 2021-22 (vs Liverpool). Liverpool have won both of England's domestic cup competitions for the first time since 2000-01.

FA Cup 8th FA Cup win for the Reds

This was Liverpool's 8th FA Cup win. They have now equaled the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham (8 each). Only Arsenal (14) and Manchester United (12) have won more FA Cup honors. This was Liverpool's 15th FA Cup final (W8 L7). Meanwhile, Chelsea suffered their eighth FA Cup final defeat. This was their 16th FA Cup final appearance (W8 L8).

Information Notable records for Henderson and Klopp

As per Squawka, Jordan Henderson is the first Liverpool captain to lift the following trophies - Champions League, Premier League/First Division, UEFA Super Cup, League Cup, and FA Cup. Meanwhile, Klopp has become the first German manager to win the FA Cup.