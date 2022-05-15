Liverpool down Chelsea to win the FA Cup: Records broken
Liverpool beat Chelsea in the 2021-22 FA Cup final to win a second trophy this season. The Reds won the game 6-5 on penalties after the two teams went goalless in 120 minutes of the game. Notably, Liverpool had earlier won the Carabao Cup this season, beating Chelsea 11-10 via a penalty shootout. Here are the key records scripted.
Liverpool had 17 attempts compared to Chelsea's 10. However, both sides managed just two shots on target each. In the shootout, Cesar Azpilicueta's missed to hand Liverpool the initiative. Sadio Mane also saw his match-winning penalty get saved. Thomas Tuchel's joy was cut short when Mason Mount missed his sudden-death penalty before Konstantinos Tsimikas converted his shot to send the Liverpool fans wild.
As per Opta, Jurgen Klopp has become only the second manager to win the European Cup/Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and the top-flight title all with the same English club, along with Sir Alex Ferguson (with Man United). This was the sixth trophy for Klopp with Liverpool. He had earlier won five trophies with German side Borussia Dortmund.
As per Opta, Chelsea have become the first side since Newcastle United (1974, 1998 and 1999) to lose three consecutive FA Cup finals. They have now lost in 2019-20 (vs Arsenal), 2020-21 (vs Leicester) and 2021-22 (vs Liverpool). Liverpool have won both of England's domestic cup competitions for the first time since 2000-01.
This was Liverpool's 8th FA Cup win. They have now equaled the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham (8 each). Only Arsenal (14) and Manchester United (12) have won more FA Cup honors. This was Liverpool's 15th FA Cup final (W8 L7). Meanwhile, Chelsea suffered their eighth FA Cup final defeat. This was their 16th FA Cup final appearance (W8 L8).
As per Squawka, Jordan Henderson is the first Liverpool captain to lift the following trophies - Champions League, Premier League/First Division, UEFA Super Cup, League Cup, and FA Cup. Meanwhile, Klopp has become the first German manager to win the FA Cup.