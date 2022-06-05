Sports

Yuzvendra Chahal set to become India's leading wicket-taker in T20s

Yuzvendra Chahal set to become India's leading wicket-taker in T20s

Written by V Shashank Jun 05, 2022, 02:31 pm 2 min read

Chahal has claimed the most wickets for India in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is set to be the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is. He could attain the feat in the upcoming five-match series against South Africa, starting June 9. He had a sensational run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. He pocketed 27 scalps, most by a spinner in an edition of IPL. Here's more.

T20s Most wickets by an Indian bowler in T20s

So far, Chahal has claimed 274 wickets across 242 T20s. He can surpass Ravichandran Ashwin (276) and be crowned the leading wicket-taker for India in the shortest format. Ashwin took 282 matches to rack up the tally. Chahal has trumped the likes of Piyush Chawla (270) and Amit Mishra (262) and ranks fairly high above Jasprit Bumrah (253) in this regard.

Context Why does this story matter?

A spin maestro, Chahal has been a prolific contributor to the teams that he has played for in T20s.

His leg breaks and googlies continue to trouble the batters.

He would be looking to cash in on his form from IPL 2022.

Chahal is a proper match-winner and would be keen to better his numbers versus the Proteas in the series ahead.

IPL A look at Chahal's numbers in IPL

Chahal has astounding numbers in IPL. He is the joint-third-highest wicket-taker, having scalped 166 wickets in 131 matches. He averages 21.83 and has maintained an economy of 7.61. CSK's Dwayne Bravo (183) and former MI quick Lasith Malinga (170) rank above him. He is tied alongside Amit Mishra in this regard. The likes of Chawla and Ashwin trail Chahal, having claimed 157 wickets each.

T20Is Highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is

Chahal holds the record for pocketing the most T20I scalps for the Men in Blue. He attained the feat earlier this year, affecting his 67th dismissal against Sri Lanka in what was his 53rd T20I. He topped Bumrah, who held 66 wickets, the most by an Indian at that point in time. Overall, Chahal holds 68 wickets across 54 T20Is at 25.33.

Vs SA How has Chahal fared against SA in T20Is?

Given his competence and accomplishments, Chahal has abysmal numbers against the Proteas in T20Is. He averages 103.00, having conceded 103 runs across two matches. The leggie has an economy of 12.87 and has affected only one dismissal. His best figures against SA read 1/39, which he registered in Johannesburg, in 2018. He would be aiming to fix things this time around.