India vs SA, T20Is: Miller, de Kock eye these milestones

Jun 05, 2022

David Miller and Quinton de Kock are among the most bankable batters for South Africa in T20Is. The duo enjoyed a belligerent run in the 2022 Indian Premier League. They will look to extend their form in the T20I series against India. De Kock's top-order heroics and Miller's finishing abilities could pose a threat to the hosts. Here are the records they can script.

T20Is Miller eyes 100 T20I appearances

Given it's a five-match T20I series, Miller (95) could tick a note-worthy achievement of playing 100 matches in this format. Overall, he would be only the 10th player to have attained the feat. Interestingly, he has been a part of the World XI on three of those occasions. For SA, Miller has compiled (1,745) runs and he could surpass JP Duminy's tally (1,934).

Runs Highest run-getter for SA in T20Is

De Kock's enjoying a red-hot form with the willow. The wicket-keeper batter has struck 1,827 runs in 61 T20Is. He could breach the 2,000-run mark in the upcoming series. He could become the first SA batter with over 2,000 runs in this format. De Kock (11) could trump Duminy's tally to hold the most fifties for South Africa in T20Is.

Vs India Most T20I runs against India

Versus India, De Kock has slammed 137 runs in three outings. He has struck at 147.31, including two half-centuries and a best score of 79*. The southpaw needs 159 runs to surpass Duminy (295) and become the Proteas batter with the most runs in T20Is against India. Notably, he already has the fourth-highest average while batting against India in this format (68.50).

Run-chase Second-highest run-scorer for SA in T20I chases

A chase maestro, De Kock (584) has the third-most runs for SA in a T20I chase. He could trump AB de Villiers (640) to be crowned the second-highest run-getter for the Proteas in this regard. Even Miller (468) could tap into the 600-run mark and perhaps surpass de Villiers' numbers in the series. Meanwhile, Duminy is seated atop this list, having amassed 820 runs.

Series Most runs in an India-South Africa series

Interestingly, both India and SA haven't competed in a five-match T20I series against each other. De Kock (133) currently holds the record for most runs in a two-match series involving India and SA. Both Miller and de Kock ran riot in IPL 2022. It shouldn't come as a surprise if he manages to clobber the most runs in the forthcoming India-SA five-match duels.