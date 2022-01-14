South Africa deserved to win, says Virat Kohli

SA won the three-match Test series 2-1 (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa have won the third Test against India at Newlands, Cape Town by seven wickets. Keegan Petersen scored a splendid knock of 82 as the hosts chased down the target of 212 runs in the fourth innings with utmost ease. After the loss, visiting skipper Virat Kohli felt South Africa were the better side. South Africa won the three-match series 2-1.

Context Why does it matter?

India won the first Test in Centurion and one backed them to deliver the goods.

However, credit goes to SA for offering a fight back.

SA exposed India's inconsistent batting line-up to seal the next two Tests.

India's wait for a Test series win on Proteas soil continues.

They were beaten by a better side, who picked up 20 wickets in both the games.

Statement What Virat Kohli has to say about India's loss?

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@imvKohli)

Reflecting on the performance after the match, Kohli said India played well in the first game to win but the hosts bounced back well in the second and carried on the momentum in the third as well. Kohli felt there was some lapse in concentration from the Indian players during key moments. He said SA performed better in those key moments and deserved victory.

Comments Kohli highlights the failure to cash in on momentum

Kohli felt India didn't maximize when they had momentum. "One of the challenges that we have faced touring abroad is to capitalise on momentum when it is on our side. Whenever we have done that, we've won games. But on other hand, when we haven't done so, we have lost matches due to 30-45 minutes of cricket where we have batted badly," said Kohli.

Quote We have had too many batting collapses, says Kohli

Kohli blamed India's poor batting for the series loss. "The opposition bowlers bowled well this series but generally, we haven't been consistent. We have had too many batting collapses. Of course, it (batting) has been the reason, no doubt about that," added the Indian captain.

Match How the match panned out?

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@bcci)

Batting first, India scored 223/10, courtesy of a gritty 79-run knock by Kohli. In reply, South Africa huffed and puffed their way to 210/10, giving India a 13-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul. In India's second innings, Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant ton as the visitors posted 198/10. Chasing 212 runs for a win, South Africa won the match on Day 4.

Series A recap of South Africa vs India Test series

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India started the South Africa tour with a thumping 113-run win in Centurion to take a 1-0 lead. It was India's first Test victory at the venue. In the second Test, South Africa bounced back and defeated India by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. South Africa downed India in the series decider by seven wickets to clinch the three-match Test series 2-1.