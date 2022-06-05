Sports

UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Italy held by Germany: Records broken

UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Italy held by Germany: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 05, 2022, 02:58 am 2 min read

Italy were held to a 1-1 draw (Photo credit: Twitter/@Azzurri_En)

Italy were held to a 1-1 draw by Germany in a crucial League A Group 3 match of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23. Italy are trying to start fresh after having missed out on a berth for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Euro 2020 winners recently lost against Argentina in the La Finalissima at the Wembley Stadium. Argentina won 3-0. Here's more.

Match A decent start in Italy's rebuilding chapter

Italy put on a side with not much experience as manager Roberto Mancini wants to test the players and see how his side progresses. 18-year-old Wilfried Gnonto, set up Lorenzo Pellegrini for a 70th-minute goal. However, Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich fired in to level matters in a few minutes. Germany enjoyed more possession and had four shots on target but Italy held on.

Stat attack Key appearance records scripted in this match

As per Opta, debutant Wilfried Gnonto is the first player born after 1/1/2003 to play a match for the Italy national team (5/11/2003). Sassuolo mid-fielder Davide Frattesi played his first game for Italy: He is now the 71st different player used by Roberto Mancini as a manager (since 28/05/2018). Thomas Muller equaled Philipp Lahm's tally in terms of appearances for Germany (113).

Information 12th draw between the two sides

As per Evening Standard, Germany have still not beaten the Italians on their own turf since February 1986. In terms of head-to head, Italy have pocketed 15 wins. There have been 12 draws, with the Germans sealing nine wins.

Information Unique record for Hansi Flick

As per Opta, Hansi Flick has not lost any of his first 10 matches in charge of Germany, becoming the third coach in the history of the German team to stay undefeated in his first 10 matches after Sepp Herberger and Josef Derwall.