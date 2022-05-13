Sports

Benzema equals Raul's goals tally for Real Madrid: Key numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 13, 2022, 03:54 pm 2 min read

Benzema has scored 323 goals for Real (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadrid)

Karim Benzema has become the joint-second highest scorer for Real Madrid in all competitions. The veteran striker scored in his side's 6-0 mauling of Levante in La Liga. Real, who have already won the 2021-22 La Liga honors, left no stones unturned in a one-sided contest, bouncing back from a defeat in the Madrid derby. Here we present the key details.

Details Real romp past Levante

Real had earlier sealed a 35th La Liga crown with four games to spare. Against Levante, Ferland Mendy put Real ahead in the 13th minute before Benzema netted a first-half header from Vinicius' pass to match Raul's 323 goals. Rodrygo and Vinicius added the third and fourth. The in-form Vinicius then scored two more goals in the second half to seal the game.

Context Why does this story matter?

Benzema is having a splendid season and has already helped Real win two major trophies.

This has been a record-breaking season for Benzema, who has also played a key role in steering his side to the Champions League final.

He has been a champion performer for Real and going on to equal Raul's tally is deserving and laudable.

Benzema needs to be cherished.

Benzema Benzema continues to produce the goods

Benzema netted his 27th La Liga goal this season. He also has 12 assists. In 414 La Liga games, Benzema has scored 219 goals for Real. In the 2021-22 season, Benzema has scored 44 goals in 44 games. Overall, he has netted 323 goals for Real in 603 games. He has 74 Champions League goals for Real and 30 in domestic and other competitions.

Numbers Benzema vs Raul's numbers

Benzema has 323 goals for Real in 603 games. Raul appeared in a whopping 741 games for Real, scoring 323 goals. Benzema, who has 219 league goals, can surpass Raul (228). Raul scored 18 times in 37 cup appearances. Benzema has 21 in 44 games. Raul scored 66 UCL goals, Benzema has 74. Raul had 11 in other competitions, Benzema has nine.

Information Vinicius shines for Real

Vinicius scored his maiden hat-trick for Real in 168 games across competitions. This season has seen Vinicius net 17 La Liga goals (third-highest). He also has 10 assists. He has 21 goals in all competitions in 50 appearances for Real this season.