SA vs India: All we know about the DRS controversy

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 14, 2022, 12:16 pm 3 min read

The three-match Test series is leveled at 1-1 (Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

The third day of the third Test between South Africa and India at Newlands witnessed high-intensity drama on-field. While Rishabh Pant dazzled the fans with his world-class hitting, the entire Indian team came together in the final hour to bash SuperSport, the host broadcaster. India were furious after SA skipper Dean Elgar was given a massive respite due to a controversial DRS decision.

Context Why does it matter?

The much-talked-about DRS incident took place in the 21st over.

On the fourth ball of the over, Ashwin trapped Elgar in front of the wicket and he was given out.

Elgar challenged the umpire's decision by taking DRS, which worked in his favor.

The ball-tracking showed the ball would have traveled over the wickets.

Meanwhile, Indian players shook their heads in disbelief.

Twitter Post On-field umpire's decision was overturned

The bounce of the pitch - a significant factor in Dean Elgar's successful review.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/GI2rXjgjwd — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) January 13, 2022

Drama The reaction of players after the decision was overturned

After the reaction was overturned, umpire Erasmus was seen shaking his head and saying, "that is impossible." Ashwin was the next to react, asking broadcasters to find better ways to help his side by taking a dig at the ball-tracking technology. "You should surely find better ways to win Supersport," Ashwin said. Another fielder chipped in, saying, "Making the sport look bad now."

Words What did Virat Kohli say?

At the end of the 21st over, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen walking toward the stump and saying, "Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball...and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time." "Well done DRS! Certainly conducting a fair game here DRS," he added. Thereafter, KL Rahul said, "Whole country playing against XI guys."

Twitter Post WATCH: The reaction of Indian players

Statement Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on India's on-field reaction

When asked about India's loud reaction to the DRS decision, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said, "Every individual out here is trying his best. Sometimes in a moment like this, people do say certain things. It's a game. I think it's fair we just move on." "Everyone is trying their best. Emotions do come into play sometimes," he stated at the post-match press conference.

Details A recap of Cape Town Test

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Batting first, India scored 223/10, courtesy of a gritty 79-run knock by Kohli. In reply, India bundled out SA for 210 to take a 13-run lead. Pant scored a magnificent hundred as India clawed their way to 198/10 in the second innings. Chasing 212 runs to win Cape Town Test, South Africa finished on 101/2 at stumps on Day 3.