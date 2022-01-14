Krejcikova defeats Garcia; storms into Sydney Tennis Classic semis

Krejcikova defeats Garcia; storms into Sydney Tennis Classic semis

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 14, 2022, 04:24 am 2 min read

Krejcikova reaches semis in Sydney (Photo Credit: Twitter/@BKrejcikova)

Reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova has qualified for the semi-finals of the Sydney Tennis Classic on Thursday after dismantling French player Carolina Garcia. Krejcikova defeated Garcia in straight sets 6-0, 6-2 in the quarters. Meanwhile, world number three Garbine Muguruza bowed out of the Sydney Classic after losing to Russian player Daria Kasatkina in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Context Why does it matter?

The ongoing Sydney Tennis Classic is a tune-up event for the 2022 Australian Open along with several other WTA and ATP events like Adelaide International 1, Adelaide International 2 and ATP Cup.

These build up events often set the tone for the first Grand Slam of the year.

They often work as a confident booster for players ahead of the season-opening Slam.

Match Key stats from the Krejcikova versus Garcia match

Both Barbora Krejcikova and Carolina Garcia served two aces each in their quarter-final match. Garcia made seven double faults while her opponent recorded three such mistakes. Krejcikova won 31 points on first serves as compared to 22 by her rival. She (31 points) won more points on returning serves as well. Overall, Krejcikova won 62 totals points while Garcia managed to clinch just 34.

Stats A glance at Krejcikova's career

Barbora Krejcikova will head into the Australian Open as the number four ranked player. She won her first Grand Slam in 2021 at Roland Garros. Overall, she has won three titles in her career. The two other WTA titles are - Strasbourg Open (2021) and Prague Open (2021). She has finished as runner up twice - Dubai Open (2021) and Nurnberg (2017).

Upset Kasatkina defeats Muguruza

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@australianopen)

Daria Kasatkina produced a perfect match to knock out Garbine Muguruza from the Sydney Tennis Classic to progress to semis. Kasatkina hammered four aces in the match while denying Muguruza's the chance to do so even once. Muguruza made four doubles faults as compared to none by her Russian opponent. Overall, Kasatkina won 65 points while Muguruza was forced to settle for just 53.

Information A look at the semis duel

Czech Republic's Krejcikova will take on Estonian player Anett Kontaveit (08:00 AM) in the first semi-final of the Sydney Tennis Classic at the Ken Rosewall Arena. In the second match, Paula Badosa of Spain will face Daria Kasatkina (01:30 PM).