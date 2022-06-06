Sports

ICC Test Rankings: Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das move up

Written by V Shashank Jun 06, 2022, 12:10 pm 2 min read

Senior Bangladeshi batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das have made significant gains in the latest ICC Test Rankings. The duo had scintillating returns in the concluded two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, veteran Angelo Mathews too rose in the rankings. He was one of the pivotal contributors to the visitors' triumph on Bangladeshi soil. Here are more details.

Duo Litton, Mushfiqur thrive post mind-boggling shows against Sri Lanka

Litton rose by five positions to be ranked 12th. He holds the highest rating by a Bangladeshi batter in Tests (724). He racked up 281 runs that comprised two hundreds. Meanwhile, Mushfiqur became the first Bangladeshi batter to have scored over 5,000 Test runs (5,235). He pummelled the second-most runs in the series (303). He now ranks joint 17th, having leapfrogged eight positions.

Performance Mathews and Chandimal shine for Sri Lanka

Mathews was the highest run-getter in the series, amassing 344 runs at 172.00. Not to forget, he clocked two hundreds in the same. He gained six spots to be ranked joint-15th. Meanwhile, Dinesh Chandimal witnessed a rise by nine positions to be seated 44th. The middle-order batter had slammed 229 runs at 114.50, including a 199-run stand alongside Mathews in Dhaka.

Batters Labuschagne stays atop the Test Rankings for batters

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (892) continues to dominate the Test Rankings. He is followed by fellow Australian Steven Smith (845) and NZ's Kane Williamson (844). Joe Root (843), Babar Azam (815), and Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (772) fill the next three spots. Usman Khawaja (757) and Rohit Sharma (754) are seated seventh and eighth. Travis Head (744) and Virat Kohli (742) follow suit.

Duo Massive gains for Rajitha, Asitha in Bowling Rankings

Sri Lankan quick Asitha Fernando has made an enthralling rise in the Bowling Rankings, gaining 44 positions to be ranked 52nd. He had pocketed 13 scalps in two Tests versus Bangladesh, including a Player of the Match award in the series decider. Meanwhile, Kasun Rajitha claimed 11 wickets in one Test, averaging a mere 14.91. He rose by 17 positions to be ranked 44th.

Bowlers No movement in Top 10 for bowlers

Pat Cummins (901) stays put as the number one bowler in ICC Men's Test Rankings. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (850) and Jasprit Bumrah (830) trail at the second and third spots, respectively. Shaheen Afridi (827), Kyle Jamieson (820), and Kagiso Rabada (818) follow suit. Tim Southee (790) and Neil Wagner (777) are seated seventh and eighth, followed by James Anderson (765) and Josh Hazlewood (752).