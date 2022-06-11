Sports

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan: Statistical preview of the T20I series

Zimbabwe will look to revive themselves when they face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, starting June 11. Lately, the hosts suffered a 3-0 whitewash from Afghanistan in the ODIs. They would want to avenge their losses. At the same time, one could expect Afghanistan to render a top-notch display across departments. Here is the statistical preview.

Rashid Rashid can attain these numbers

Ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the format. Rashid, who is the fastest bowler to take 100 T20I wickets, has snared 103 scalps in 57 outings for Afghanistan. He could topple Lasith Malinga (107) and Tim Southee (111) to become the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (119) occupies the top spot at present.

Information A look at the head-to-head in T20Is

Both teams have faced each other on 12 occasions in this format. Afghanistan have had a one-sided dominance with 11 wins and one loss. Their sole defeat was during the 2019 tri-series involving hosts Bangladesh.

Trio Nabi, Zadran, and Gurbaz eye these feats

Mohammad Nabi has slammed 1,539 runs across 88 T20Is. He could become the second Afghanistan cricketer besides Mohammad Shahzad (2,015) to have breached the 1,600-run mark in the format. Najibullah Zadran (1,259) needs 41 runs to reach 1,300 runs in T20Is. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (534) could reach 600 runs, while Hazratullah Zazai (727) would be aiming for 800 runs.

Zimbabwe Ervine, Raza could attain these landmarks

Craig Ervine holds 865 runs from 38 T20Is. The southpaw is 135 shy of 1,000 runs in this format. He would be only the third Zimbabwean cricketer besides Sean Williams (1,034) and Hamilton Masakadza (1,662) to have attained the landmark. All-rounder Sikandar Raza has 599 runs from 47 T20Is. He would be only the ninth cricketer to score 600 or more runs for Zimbabwe.

Stats Key stats from Zimbabwe-Afghanistan T20I match-ups

As per ESPNcricinfo, Afghanistan's highest score against Zimbabwe: 215/6. Meanwhile, their lowest score: 155/8. Zimbabwe's highest score versus Afghanistan: 190/7. Their lowest recorded score: 120/9. Nabi has the most runs in their match-ups (324). Raza holds the highest run-tally among Zimbabwean cricketers (234). Rashid has the most number of scalps (19) in the head-to-heads. Meanwhile, Blessing Muzarabani has the most wickets for Zimbabwe (10).