Sports

Mushfiqur Rahim surpasses 5,000 career Test runs: Decoding the numbers

Mushfiqur Rahim surpasses 5,000 career Test runs: Decoding the numbers

Written by V Shashank May 18, 2022, 06:51 pm 2 min read

Rahim has etched his name in record books (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim has gone past the 5,000-run mark in Test cricket. Notably, he has stamped his name in the record books as the first Bangladeshi batter to surpass the landmark in Tests. He attained the feat on Day 4 of the first Test versus Sri Lanka. Later, he hammered his eighth ton in the whites. We decode Mushfiqur's stats.

Hundred Mushfiqur notches a gritty 105 in Chattogram

Mushfiqur kept the score ticking with just singles and doubles. He ran a couple off Asitha Fernando to breach 5,000 runs. In the 153rd over, he struck a four down fine leg to reach his eighth Test ton. Later, he was dismissed by Lasith Embuldeniya on 105 while trying to sweep a tossed-up delivery outside leg. His 282-ball knock comprised just four fours.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mushfiqur is one of Bangladesh's finest-ever players in international cricket.

In fact, the 35-year-old has been one of their go-to batters in crunch situations.

A knock of this caliber has put the hosts back in the driver's seat for a triumph in Chattogram.

With two scintillating feats achieved, Mushfiqur would be hoping that Bangladesh pocket their maiden win against SL at home.

Feat First Bangladeshi batter to slam 5,000 runs in Tests

On Day 4, Mushfiqur ran past the 5,000-run mark in whites (5,037). He became the first batter from Bangladesh to have chronicled such a feat. He averages a modest 36.76 in 81 matches (eight hundreds, 25 fifties). He has compiled 341 runs so far in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. Meanwhile, Tamim Iqbal has the second-most runs for Bangla Tigers in Tests (4,981).

Performance Mushfiqur averages 47.83 against Sri Lanka in Tests

Mushfiqur now has racked up 1,148 runs against Sri Lanka across 16 Tests. He averages a stellar 47.83. He has notched two hundreds and seven fifties against the Lankans. At home, he now averages 37.46 with 2,847 runs across 46 Tests. He has the third-most hundreds by a Bangladeshi batter at home (4). Only Mominul Haque (10) and Tamim (6) rank above him.

Match How has the Test panned out?

Sri Lanka posted 397/10 in the first innings, riding on Angelo Mathews' 199. The likes of Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal scored fifties as well. Nayeem Hasan claimed a six-wicket haul (6/105). In reply, Bangladesh hoarded 465/10d. Mushfiqur (105) and Tamim (133) were the star performers for the hosts. Meanwhile, concussion substitute Kasun Rajitha (4/60) and Asitha Fernando (3/72) were among wickets for SL.