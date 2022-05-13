Sports

IPL 2022: Will MI teenager Tilak Varma play for India?

IPL 2022: Will MI teenager Tilak Varma play for India?

Written by Parth Dhall May 13, 2022, 06:33 pm 3 min read

Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 34 against CSK (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians knocked Chennai Super Kings out of the 2022 Indian Premier League season on Thursday. They chased down a modest 98, with youngster Tilak Varma getting them home (34*). Varma, who has been a revelation for MI this season, broke a long-standing record of Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant. The former now has the most runs by a teenager in an IPL season.

Context Why does this story matter?

Varma has emerged as one of the brightest talents in IPL 2022.

The 19-year-old continued to score runs even though his team crashed out of the tournament.

Varma, who represented India in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, was picked by MI in the IPL 2022 auction.

And, he has raised the bar for all the teenagers with a record-breaking milestone.

Feat Most runs by a teenager in an IPL season

As stated, Varma now owns the most number of runs by a teenager in an IPL edition. He is presently MI's highest run-scorer in IPL 2022, having slammed 386 runs from 12 matches at a remarkable average of 40.89. He has struck at 132.85. As per ESPNcricinfo, Varma broke the record of Pant, who slammed 366 runs for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2017.

Information A look at his scores in IPL 2022

Varma is the seventh-highest run-scorer (IPL 2022). His scores: 34* vs CSK, 6 vs KKR, 21 vs GT, 35 vs RR, 38 vs LSG, 51* vs CSK, 26 vs LSG, 36 vs PBKS, 0 vs RCB, 38* vs KKR, 61 vs RR, 22 vs DC.

Knock How Varma rescued MI in the match against CSK

Varma played a rescuing knock for MI against CSK. Chasing a paltry 98, MI were reduced to 33/4 in five overs. Varma, who came in at number four, countered the situation with ease. He stitched a 48-run partnership with bowling-all-rounder Hrithik Shokeen, which helped MI recover. Varma was the top-scorer for MI in the run-chase (34* off 32 balls).

T20s Varma averages 34 in T20 cricket

Varma made his T20 debut in 2019, playing for Hyderabad against Services at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In 27 games, the left-handed batter has smashed 749 runs at 34.04. Varma has a healthy strike rate of 138.19 in the shortest format. The tally includes five half-centuries. Notably, he had a strike rate of 147.26 in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Do you know? Varma scored 661 runs for India Under-19

Varma was a part of the Indian squad that finished as the runners-up of the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup (lost the final to Bangladesh). He played 23 games for India U-19 between 2019 and 2020, having amassed 661 runs at 38.88.

India Will Tilak Varma play for India?

Mumbai Indians and Team India captain Rohit Sharma believes Varma could play for India in the future. After MI beat CSK, Rohit stated that "he (Tilak Varma) is going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon". Rightly so, Varma has the propensity to play in every situation. According to Rohit, he has also got the "temperament, which is the most important thing".