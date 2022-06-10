Sports

Six successive fifty-plus scores for Babar Azam in ODIs

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 10, 2022, 07:43 pm 2 min read

Babar scored 77 versus WI on Friday (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is enjoying the best form of his career. The stylish batter slammed a half-century in the second ODI versus West Indies on Friday. Notably, this is his sixth successive score of 50-plus in ODI cricket. Babar made a neat 77 versus the WI on Friday, consuming 93 balls. He shared a century-plus stand alongside fellow half-centurion Imam-ul-Haq.

50-plus scores Babar hits sixth successive fifty-plus score

In the series versus Australia this year, Babar registered scores of 57, 114, and 105*. He scored a terrific 103-run knock in the first ODI versus the Windies before making 77 today. Prior to these five knocks, he had hit 158 versus England in Birmingham (July 2021). Babar's last six ODI knocks have been 77, 103, 105*, 114, 57, 158.

Babar Babar slams his 19th ODI fifty

Babar is averaging a stellar 122.80 in these last six matches. This was Babar's 19th ODI fifty and a maiden one versus WI. Notably, he has five centuries versus WI, scoring 716 runs in nine games at an astounding average of 89.50. Overall in ODIs, Babar has piled up 4,441 runs at 60.01. He has a prolific strike rate of 90.28.

Records Records scripted by Babar in the first PAK-WI ODI

In the first ODI, Babar became the fastest to 1,000 runs as ODI captain. He achieved the mark in 13 innings, bettering the record held by Virat Kohli (17 innings). As per Mazher Arshad, Babar became the first in ODIs to score 3 successive hundreds on two occasions, besides the first Pakistan batter to smash four centuries in a sequence of 5 innings.

Information Leading scorer in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

In the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, Babar is the only batter with 1,000-plus runs. He has amassed 1,082 runs at an astonishing 90.16. He has registered six hundreds and four fifties. He has smashed the most fours as well (114).