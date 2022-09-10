Sports

Asia Cup (final), Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Key player battles

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be gearing up for one last bout before one of them triumphs as the Asia Cup 2022 winner. The Dasun Shanaka-led SL bested their rivals by five wickets on Friday. They have the competence to emulate the same. Pakistan have some of the biggest T20 stars in Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shadab Khan. We decode the player battles.

1 Shadab Khan vs Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Shadab Khan rampaging in the middle overs is a sight to witness. His googlies and leg-breaks can trump even the best batters, leaving them clueless at the crease. SL have a hard-hitter in Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who can disrupt the former's rhythm with ease. The southpaw has belted leg-spinners for 212 T20 runs at 35.33, all while striking at a terrific rate of 138.56.

2 Wanindu Hasaranga vs Babar Azam

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga carries the onus of making light work of his rivals in the middle overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in this regard in T20s played this year (32). He could be up against Babar Azam, who despite being a prolific batter has visibly struggled in the tournament. Babar managed a top-score of 30 before Hasaranga cleaned him up.

3 Mohammad Rizwan vs Dilshan Madushanka

It has been a lone effort from wicket-keeper batter Rizwan on the scoring front. He has compiled 226 runs in the tourney, averaging 56.50. SL will have to pull curtains to his stay, right in the powerplay. Left-armer Dilshan Madushanka will be entrusted with the same. He can swing either way and can bowl yorkers and shorter ones to uproot the former.

4 Naseem Shah vs Kusal Mendis

19-year-old Naseem Shah has breathed fire since making his T20I debut. The right-armer put the world to notice with figures worth 2/27 versus India. Naseem, who has a propensity to click 140kmph, can rampage with the new ball. To negate his spell, SL would be hoping an in-form Kusal, who has slammed two fifties in the tourney, to clobber him across the park.

5 Pathum Nissanka vs Pakistani pacers

Opener Pathum Nissanka toyed with the Pakistani pacers to clock a 48-ball 55* in the concluded duel. He bashed three boundaries off Hasan Ali in the fourth over. And, two more in the sixth over. Nissanka is SL's leading run-getter in the 2022 edition, with 165 runs at 41.25. He likes tonking the pacers, which is something Babar's men need to be wary about.

