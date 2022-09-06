Sports

Asia Cup: Indian captain Rohit Sharma breaks these records

Asia Cup: Indian captain Rohit Sharma breaks these records

Written by V Shashank Sep 06, 2022, 09:33 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma notched his 28th T20I fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma slammed a 41-ball 72 in a must-win Super Four clash against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup. The Hitman struck five fours and four sixes before finding the fielder on Chamika Karunaratne's off-cutter. Nonetheless, the knock saw him race past 3,600 runs in T20Is. He is now India's leading run-getter in the Asia Cup. Here are the key stats.

Records Rohit notches these records

Rohit is the first cricketer to breach the 3,600-run mark in T20I history. He also holds the record for most sixes by a batter in T20Is while batting first (105), trumping Martin Guptill (101). Rohit (1,016) has usurped Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (971) as India's highest run-getter in Asia Cup. He has become the leading six-hitter in Asia Cup (29), surpassing Shahid Afridi (26).

Information Joint-most fifty-plus scores in T20Is

Rohit has now equaled Virat Kohli in terms of most fifty-plus scores by a batter in T20I cricket (32). Interestingly, Kohli had clobbered a 44-ball 60 in the last game versus Pakistan to pip the Mumbaikar.

T20Is Decoding Rohit's T20I numbers

Rohit marked his T20I debut against England in 2007. Since then, the talented stroke maker has accumulated 3,620 runs across 136 T20Is. He averages 32.32 and has struck at a phenomenal rate of 140.63. He owns 28 fifties and four hundreds. At home, Rohit has hoarded 1,294 runs, striking at 144.58. Meanwhile, he has 1,142 and 1,184 runs at away and neutral venues respectively.

Vs SL India's leading run-getter against SL (T20Is)

Rohit, who struck his maiden T20I fifty against Sri Lanka, now holds 411 runs across 17 innings. He averages 24.17 but has struck at a distinguishable rate (144.21). He has a hundred (43-ball 118) to his name, which he clocked in 2017. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit is India's leading run-scorer versus SL in the format. Shikhar Dhawan (375) and Kohli (339) follow suit.

India How has the Indian innings panned out?

Put to bat, Team India were dealt with early blows in the form of KL Rahul (6) and Kohli (0). Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav then upped the ante. They added a whopping 97-run stand for the third wicket. A late assault from R Ashwin (15*) got India to 173/8. Left-armer Dilshan Madushanka (3/24) was the pick of the Lankan bowlers.