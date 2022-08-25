Sports

Cheteshwar Pujara: Decoding his incredible batting stats in 2022

Pujara hammered 174 against Surrey (Source: Twitter/@SussexCCC)

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has had an exceptional run this year. He was axed from the India squad for the Sri Lanka series before finding astounding success in County Cricket. The stint revived his Test career and there has been no stopping for the run-machine ever since. In fact, he has had monumental numbers in England's domestic one-dayers. We decode his run in 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pujara has been a beast since the India snub for the two Tests versus SL.

Runs have flown in from every nook and corner.

The ease with which he has been churning out the runs deserves applause.

What's interesting is that Pujara, a noted red-ball specialist, has been dominating the scenes in one-day competition.

The 34-year-old is a run machine in the true sense.

Tests Pujara averages 31.66 in Tests (2022)

The South Africa tour was the final nail in the coffin that led to Pujara being dropped. His scores read 0, 16, 3, 53, 43, and 9. He forced a comeback, riding on an exceptional run in the first few County matches to record 13 and 66 in the rescheduled Test versus England. Overall, Pujara has 187 runs in three Tests, averaging 31.66.

County Cricket Second-highest run-getter in County Division Two

Pujara (1,094) is second only to Glamorgan's Sam Northeast (1,127) in terms of leading run-getters in the County Division Two underway. The latter had slammed 410* against Leicestershire last week. Notably, Pujara is among the five batters to amass over 1,000 runs in the tournament. Shan Masood (1,074) and Wayne Madsen (1,037), and Ben Duckett (1,012) are the others on this list.

Lord's Pujara scripted history at Lord's for Sussex

Last month, Pujara slammed a 403-ball 231 against Middlesex at Lord's. As per ESPNcricinfo, he became the first Sussex batter to make a double-century against Middlesex at the iconic venue. Notably, the last Sussex batter to achieve 200 on this ground was Colonel HH Shri Sir Ranjitsinhji Vibhaji II while playing against the MCC 125 years ago.

Information Pujara's Midas touch continues!

Like the County Championship, Pujara presently has the second-most runs in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He has struck 614 runs from eight matches at an incredible average of 102.33. His last five scores in the tournament read 107, 174, 49*, 66, and lastly 132.

List A Pujara completes 5,000 runs in List A cricket

Pujara marked his List A debut while playing for the West Zone in the 2006 Deodhar Trophy. He raced past 5,000 List A runs (5,059), courtesy of his rip-roaring 132 against Middlesex. It was his third ton in the tournament. He now averages 57.48, with 14 hundreds and 31 fifties. Notably, Pujara's 174 against Surrey is his personal best in the format.

