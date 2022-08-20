Sports

Jhulan Goswami holds these records in international cricket

Written by V Shashank Aug 20, 2022, 05:16 pm 3 min read

Goswami has the most wickets in WODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian bowling legend Jhulan Goswami will bid adieu to international cricket post the third and final ODI against England Women next month. In a career spanning two decades, Goswami made a colossal 281 appearances and captured 352 wickets. She won the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in 2007 before captaining India Women in 2008-11. We look at her note-worthy records in international cricket.

WODIs Highest wicket-taker in WODIs

Goswami marked her ODI debut as a 19-year-old against England in 2002. Since then, she has snapped up 252 scalps at 201 outings, averaging a stellar 21.98. She has seven four-fers and two five-fers. Most notably, the right-armer is the highest wicket-taker in WODIs by a margin. South Africa's Shabnim Ismail trials her, having snared 191 scalps at 19.95.

World Cup Highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup

Goswami claimed seven wickets in the 2022 Women's World Cup, usurping Lyn Fullston (39) to become the highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament. She has pocketed 43 scalps at 21.74. She has two five-fers to her name, with the best figures of 4/16. It was during the tournament Goswami became the first woman cricketer to breach the 250-wicket mark in WODIs.

Feats Goswami holds these feats to her name

Goswami is the only Indian cricketer with over 1,000 runs and 100-plus wickets in WODIs. She has managed 1,228 runs in ODIs, besides taking 252 wickets. Overall, she is only the 11th woman cricketer to attain the feat in the format. Also, Goswami is only the sixth cricketer and only Indian with a minimum of 1,000 runs, 50 wickets, and 50 catches in WODIs.

Deliveries Most deliveries bowled in WODIs

Goswami has bowled a record 9,843 deliveries in her ODI career. Notably, no other bowler has even registered 7,000 deliveries in WODIs. England's Katherine Brunt (6,847) and West Indies' Anisa Mohammed (6,252) are the next two in line. Goswami also tops the chart for taking most wickets through LBW (55) and being caught by wicket-keeper (40).

Tests Goswami's Test records are hard to break

Goswami holds the record of being the youngest woman cricketer to bag a ten-wicket haul in a Test match. She clocked the feat aged 23y 277days versus England in Taunton back in 2006 (10/78). She also became only the sixth cricketer to pocket consecutive five-fers in an innings in Women's Tests (2). No other player has achieved the feat ever since.

Records A look at other notable records held by Goswami

Goswami has the joint-best bowling figures in an innings as a captain in WODIs. She concluded with 6/31 in 10 overs, including a maiden, against New Zealand in 2011. She holds this record alongside former India cricketer Mamatha Maben (6.2-3-10-6 vs Sri Lanka Women). Unfortunately, Goswami's 6/31 is also the joint-best figure by a bowler in a losing cause alongside Leigh Kasperek (6/46).