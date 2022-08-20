Sports

Shaheen Afridi has been ruled of Asia Cup 2022

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 20, 2022, 04:59 pm 2 min read

Shaheen Afridi will miss Asia Cup 2022 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022, starting August 27. The left-arm pacer has been advised rest for up to 4-6 weeks by the medical team following an injury to the right knee ligament. Besides missing the Asia Cup, he will also be out of the home series against England. Here's more.

Afridi Key details about Shaheen Afridi

Afridi suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month. He hasn't played any cricket post the injury. As per reports, the youngster is expected to return before the New Zealand T20I tri-series and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. He will hope to recover fully and come prepared.

Developments Shaheen has vowed to come back stronger

PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said he spoke to a dejected Shaheen. "I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team." He also said Shaheen made progress in his rehab at Rotterdam but needs more time to recover.

Information Pakistan will name a replacement soon

Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

T20Is Afridi's T20I stats

Afridi debuted in T20Is against West Indies in 2018. Since then, the speedster has snapped up 47 scalps at 24.31. He has maintained a stellar economy of 7.75 (BBI: 3/20). At home, Afridi has managed 10 scalps at 23.70. He has pocketed 19 wickets in as many away T20Is (home of opposition). Meanwhile, he has affected 18 dismissals in neutral conditions.

