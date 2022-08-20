Sports

Cincinnati Masters: Meet the four men's singles semi-finalists

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 20, 2022, 04:36 pm 3 min read

Norrie beat Alcaraz to reach the semis (Photo credit: Twitter/@CincyTennis)

The 2022 Cincinnati Masters has reached its end stage as we have the four men's singles semi-finalists. Cameron Norrie earned a battling win against number three seed Carlos Alcaraz. Norrie will face Borna Coric, who beat Felix Auger Aliassime. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame John Isner in three sets and will take on Daniil Medvedev, who surged ahead of Taylor Fritz. Here's more.

Medvedev World number one Medvedev beats Fritz

Russian ace Daniil Medvedev beat Taylor Fritz in the quarters 7-6, 6-3. Medvedev dominated the scenes with 18 aces. He committed four double faults, one more than Fritz. Medvedev enjoyed a 72% win on the first serve. Fritz enjoyed a rate of 81%. In terms of their head-to-head meetings, this was the first encounter between the two as Medvedev has taken a 1-0 lead.

Tsitsipas Tsitsipas battles hard for his win over Isner

Greek sensation Tsitsipas battled hard for a win against Isner. Tsitsipas won the match 7-6, 5-7, 6-3. Notably, Isner served 18 aces compared to Tsitsipas' seven. Tsitsipas had a 79% win on the first serve compared to Isner's 80. In terms of their H2H meetings, Tsitsipas has raced to a 5-2 win-loss record over Isner. Their last meeting was at 2021 Roland Garros.

Norrie Norrie enjoys a solid win over Alcaraz

Norrie was outstanding against in-form Alcaraz. He won the match 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 to reach the semis. Alcaraz served five aces compared to Norrie's three. The former also seved four aces. Norrie clocked a 70% win on the first serve. He converted three out of eight break points. This was the first win for Norrie over Alcaraz. He had lost his first three meetings.

Coric Coric earns an impressive win over Auger Aliassime

Coric earned an impressive win over Auger Aliassime (6-4, 6-4). Auger Aliassime served 12 aces compared to Coric's eight. However, he clocked five double faults as the latter committed one. Coric clocked an impressive 94% win on the first serve. He converted two out of nine break points. Coric now has a 2-1 win-loss record over Auger Aliassime. Coric won the previous meeting too.

Stats Medvedev has bossed the show over Tsitsipas

Medvedev goes into his semis clash against Tsitsipas as the favorite. He owns a 7-2 record over the Greek star in the H2H meetings. The two had last met at 2022 Australian Open. Medvedev won the same 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. Boric and Norrie have a 1-1 win-loss record against each other. Coric won the last battle in 2019 Rome.

Records Unique records scripted in the men's singles quarters

As per ATP, with the defeat, Alcaraz has now dropped to 17-4 at the Masters 1000s this season. Medvedev, who fired 32 winners, has improved to 9-3 in Masters 1000 quarter-finals. He now holds a 20-6 record in tie-breaks at Masters 1000 events. In another unique record scripted, Tsitsipas now holds a 7-1 record against Americans this season.