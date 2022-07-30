Sports

Poland Open: Caroline Garcia beats Jasmine Paolini to reach final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 30, 2022, 05:14 pm 2 min read

Garcia has reached the final of 2022 Poland Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@CaroGarcia)

Caroline Garcia beat Jasmine Paolini in their women's singles semi-final clash at the 2022 Poland Open on Saturday. Garcia won the match in straight sets (6-1, 6-2) and will face Ana Bogdan in the final. Bogdan went on to overcome Kateryna Baindl 7-5, 7-5 in the other semi-final earlier today. Here are the details.

Information 3-0 lead for Garcia in the H2H meetings

This was the third career meeting between the pair as Garcia has taken a 3-0 lead. She beat Jasmine recently at the WTA 250 event in Lausanne and prior to that overcame her at the 2020 US Open in the first round.

Garcia Garcia races to a 26-14 win-loss record in 2022

Claiming her fourth straight win to reach the final, Garcia has raced to a 26-14 win-loss record in 2022. She is aiming to win her second title this season and ninth overall after having earlier won the Bad Homburg Open ahead of Wimbledon. After Wimbledon, she lost in the semis of the Ladies Open in Lausanne before a quarters exit at Palermo Ladies Open.

Wins Garcia's journey in the tournament

Frenchwoman Garcia started the Poland Open by beating Misaki Doi 7-5, 6-4 in the round of 32. Her next win came against Elisabetta Cocciaretto (6-3, 7-5). In the quarters, Garcia went on to down top seed and world number one Iga Swiatek. Garcia won the match 6-1, 1-6, 6-4, ending Swiatek's perfect record on clay this season (18-match win streak).

Bogdan Bogdan edges past Kateryna

Romania's Bogdan was terrific in the semis against Kateryna. The former managed just one double fault compared to her opponent's six. She also converted 8 out of the 14 break points. She ended up winning 81 points in total. Bogdan has raced to a 22-11 win-loss record in 2022. She is aiming to win her maiden career singles title.

Do you know? 2nd successive defeat in the semis for Jasmine

26-year-old Jasmine has a 16-17 win-loss record in 2022 post this defeat against Garcia. This is her second successive defeat in the semis of the WTA 250 tournament. She was beaten by Lucia Bronzetti at the Palermo Ladies Open in three sets.