Caroline Garcia beats Bianca Andreescu to win Bad Homburg Open

Caroline Garcia won the final 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4

Former world number four Caroline Garcia defeated Bianca Andreescu to win the Bad Homburg Open on Saturday. The French clinched her eighth WTA title after beating Andreescu 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 in the final. Earlier, Garcia had saved a match point in her 7-6(9), 3-6, 7-5 win over ninth seed Alize Cornet. Meanwhile, Andreescu had reached her sixth career final. Here are the key stats.

Triumph First title since 2019 Nottingham

Garcia has captured her eighth career title and first since 2019 Nottingham. Notably, she had not reached a WTA Tour final since that tournament. Nevertheless, she qualified for her 11th career final after beating Cornet in an all-French semi-final (Bad Homburg Open). Garcia has improved her overall record in WTA finals to 8-3, having converted her previous three grass-court finals into titles (Mallorca 2016).

Run Bad Homburg Open: A look at Andreescu's incredible run

Andreescu entered the Bad Homburg Open following a six-month hiatus to supervise her mental health. She reached the final after fourth seed Simona Halep gave her a walkover (injury). The Canadian claimed straight-set wins over Martina Trevisan (third round), Katie Swan (fourth round), and Daria Kasatkina (quarter-final). She could have claimed her third Top 20 win of 2022, had she beaten Garcia.

Information Andreescu could have won her sixth career final

World number 64 Andreescu had reached her first final since Miami 2021, where she gave a walkover to Ashleigh Barty. The former has won three out of the six finals she has qualified for.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Garcia had arrived in Bad Homburg ranked 75th. With her triumph, she is set to return to the Top 60. Like the summit clash, Garcia staged a comeback in her first-round win against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The French had won 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. Garcia won just two matches in straight sets. She has a win-loss record of 14-11 in the ongoing season.