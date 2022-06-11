Sports

2022 German Open, women's singles: Everything you need to know

Jun 11, 2022

The much-coveted German Open is all set to kickstart in Berlin from Sunday. It would be the 95th edition of the tournament. Notably, this would be the first WTA 500 event of the grass-court season. Five of the Top 10 players will compete at this event. Tunisia's Ons Jabeur will be headlining the women's singles. Here are more details.

Trio Swiatek, Kontaveit, and Badosa withdraw from German Open

World number one and 2022 French Open women's singles winner, Iga Swiatek, has pulled out of the German Open. The Polish player has cited a recurring shoulder discomfort as the main cause of skipping the tourney. She will be back in action for the Wimbledon. World number two Anett Kontaveit and number three Paula Badosa won't participate as well.

Context Why does this story matter?

It's only the second year since the German Open has switched to grass.

It was a clay-court event held in Berlin between 1979-2019.

With Wimbledon coming up next, this tournament will be an important one in terms of the build-up.

With several top guns in fray, the tournament promises a plenty.

It will be a test of character for everyone.

Stats A look at the key stats and last edition's winner

Steffi Graf has won the most titles at the German Open (9). Meanwhile, Russia's Liudmilla Samsonova is the reigning champion. The 23-year-old had trumped Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka, and later, Canada's Belinda Bencic in three sets to steal her first career title. The tournament wasn't held between 2009-19. The 2020 edition was canceled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information A look at the top seeds at the German Open

2022 Madrid Open winner Jabeur is the number one seed in women's singles. World number five Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka, Karolina Pliskova, and Garbine Muguruza are the Top five seeds in order. Russia's Daria Kasatkina, Coco Gauff, and Belinda Bencic follow suit.

The main draw will take place on June 12 with the final scheduled for June 19. The champion will pocket 470 points and prize money of €93,823. The runner-up will claim 305 points and an amount of €58,032. Semi-finalists and quarter-finalists shall receive 185 points/€33,880 and 100 points/€16,060 respectively. The first and second-round players will receive one and 55 points, respectively.

Players Top players in the women's singles

Jabeur eyes glory in Berlin, while Samsonova would be keen to defend her title. Sakkari, who was ousted in the quarters at Nottingham, would be hopeful of an improved show Gauff and Kasatkina could breach the Top 10 if they have a decent run in the tournament. Rome Open quarter-finalist Bianca Andreescu would mark her fifth appearance in a tour-level main draw on grass.