Sports

2022 French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas moves to third round

2022 French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas moves to third round

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 27, 2022, 01:45 am 3 min read

Stefanos Tsitsipas has reached the 3rd round (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Men's singles number four seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has reached the third round of the 2022 French Open on Thursday. The Greek international beat Zdenek Kolar in the second round. Tsitsipas won the match in four sets. He sealed the first set 6-3 before winning the second 7-6. Kolar sealed the third 7-6 before Tsitsipas prevailed 7-6 in another tiebreak. Here we present the details.

Tsitsipas Tsitsipas has fared well on clay this season

Last month, Tsitsipas won the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters after beating Alejandro Fokina in the final. It was his second ATP Masters 1000 title. He also reached the final of the Rome Masters, losing to Novak Djokovic. He reached the semi-finals in Madrid and quarter-finals in Barcelona. Tsitsipas has a win-loss record of 15-3 on clay in the ongoing season, second-most after Carlos Alcaraz (17-1).

Words He [Kolar] drove me crazy, says Tsitsipas

In the first round, Tsitsipas had rallied from behind, claiming a 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 victory against Lorenzo Musetti. And now, he was pushed to his limits by Kolar. "He drove me crazy," said Tsitsipas after his match. "It was really frustrating. He was putting every part of his body behind the ball... It was an incredible effort."

Information Tsitsipas to face Ymer next

Next up for the Greek star is Mikael Ymer, who sealed a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 29 seed Dan Evans. Tsitsipas leads their ATP head-to-head series 3-0. His previous duel saw him earn a straight-sets win this year at the Australian Open.

Information Grand Slams: Key numbers for Tsitsipas

The 23-year-old Tsitsipas has a 17-5 win-loss record at Roland Garros. The 2021 finalist has a 7-1 record at Grand Slams this year. He had reached the semis of the Australian Open. Overall. he has a 40-18 win-loss record (Grand Slams).

Do you know? Wins for Cilic, Goffin, and Sonego

Marin Cilic got past Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3. 24th seed Frances Tiafoe lost against David Goffin. Belgium's Goffin beat Tiafoe 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4. He will face Hubert Hurkacz in the third round. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Sonego beat Joao Sousa 7-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Ruud Casper Ruud continues his brilliance

Casper Ruud, who won the 2022 Geneva Open title, has reached the third round in Paris. The number eight seed overcame Emil Ruusuvuori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets. Ruud has now reached the third round at Roland Garros for the fourth successive season. He has a 9-4 win-loss record at Roland Garros, besides an overall 16-13 record at Slams.

Results A look at the other key results

28th seed Miomir Kecmanovic beat Alexander Bublik 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-1. Kecmanovic has now set up a third-round meeting with Daniil Medvedev, who ousted Laslo Đere in straight sets. Holger Runne went on to beat Henri Laaksonen 6-2, 6-3, 6-3. 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz beat Marco Cecchinato 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. Nikoloz Basilashvili suffered a defeat against Mackenzie McDonald (3-6, 1-6, 4-6).