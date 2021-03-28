Last updated on

Women's singles world number one Ashleigh Barty advanced in the ongoing Miami Open after beating Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets. Barty will face former world number one Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised past Damir Dzumhur. The three-time Grand Slam semi-finalist next will take on Japanese 28th seed Kei Nishikori next. Here are the major details.

Women's singles Women's singles: Presenting the key details

Barty defeated former French Open champion Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets. Meanwhile, Azarenka, of Belarus, beat 24th seed Angelique Kerber of Germany 7-5, 6-2. Notably, 338th-ranked Ana Konjuh of Croatia upset 15th-seeded Polish teen Iga Swiatek, the reigning French Open champion, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. Konjuh will meet Anastasija Sevastova, who progressed after Simona Halep withdrew from her scheduled match.

Tsitsipas Tsitsipas brushes aside Dzumhur 6-1, 6-4

Tsitsipas overcame Dzumhur 6-1, 6-4 after committing only nine unforced errors as he relentlessly pressured his opponent. "There isn't much I can tell you. It was a great match," Tsitsipas said. "I started the match very strong, breaking him twice and taking a big lead in the score, and I think the things worked out by itself after that," he added.

Men's singles Men's singles: Crucial third round results

Diego Schwartzman (ARG x5) bt Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) 6-3, 6-3 Marin Cilic (CRO) bt Christian Garín (CHI x13) 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) Andrey Rublev (RUS x4) bt Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-1, 6-2 Denis Shapovalov (CAN x6) bt Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4 Milos Raonic (CAN x12) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2, 6-1 Nishikori (JPN x28) bt Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 7-6, 5-7, 6-4

Women's singles Women's singles: Crucial third round results