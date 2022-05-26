Sports

2022 French Open: Aryna Sabalenka progresses; early exit for Halep

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 26, 2022, 09:42 pm 2 min read

Halep has lost in the 2nd round (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Women's singles seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka has progressed to the third round of the 2022 French Open. Sabalenka tamed Madison Brengle 6-1, 6-3. On the other hand, former champion Simona Halep suffered a stunning exit at the hands of Qinwen Zheng. Halep won the first set but lost momentum thereafter. Zheng grew in confidence and claimed a superb victory.

Sabalenka Crucial numbers for Sabalenka

Sabalenka has now reached the third round in Paris for the third successive season. She has a win-loss record of 7-4 at Roland Garros. Overall, she has a 31-17 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Sabalenka has a 15-11 win-loss record in 2022. Sabalenka has extended her win-loss tally against Brengle to 3-0 in the career meetings.

Zheng French Open debutant Zheng beats Halep

Zheng has reached the third round after overcoming Halep in three sets. Zheng sealed the deal, winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-1. This was the second meeting between the two players. Zheng has equaled the tally versus Halep in the head-to-head meetings to 1-1. The 19-year-old made her French Open debut this season. Earlier, she reached the second round of 2022 Australian Open.

Do you know? 20-7 win-loss record in 2022 for Halep

Romania's Halep now has a 20-7 win-loss record in 2022. At Roland Garros, Halep has a win-loss record of 32-11. Halep has suffered her third second-round exit at Roland Garros. She now has a win-loss record of 107-42 at the Grand Slams.