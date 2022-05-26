Sports

2022 French Open: World number one Iga Swiatek progresses

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 26, 2022, 08:51 pm 2 min read

30th straight win for Iga Swiatek (Photo credit: Twitter/@iga_swiatek)

Women's singles tennis number one seed Iga Swiatek has advanced to the third round of the 2022 French Open. The Poland international claimed her 30th straight win after downing Alison Riske. As per WTA, 20-year-old Swiatek has the fourth-longest streak of this century and is closing in on the third position held by Justine Henin (32) in 2008. Swiatek beat Riske 6-0, 6-2.

Swiatek Crunch numbers for Iga Swiatek

This was the third meeting between Swiatek and Riske. With this win, Swiatek has extended her win-loss tally to 3-0. Prior to this victory, she had beaten Riske twice last year (Italian Open and Madrid Open) in the round of 64. Swiatek now has a 38-3 win-loss record in 2022. As per WTA, Swiatek has sealed an astounding 15 6-0 sets this year.

Tally Swiatek has a 16-2 record at Roland Garros

2019 French Open winner Swiatek has a 16-2 win-loss record in Paris. Swiatek, who had reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open this year, has extended her win-loss tally at Slams to 37-11.

Riske Sorry numbers for Riske

Riske now has a win-loss record of 11-10 in 2022. The world number 43 has a 21-31 win-loss record at Slams. At Roland Garros, her tally reads 5-7. She has exited from the second round for the third time here in Paris. This was another early exit for Riske, who had lost in the first round at the Australian Open.

Women's singles Wins for Begu, Kasatkina, Pegula, and Rybakina

Irina-Camelia Begu overpowered Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round. Begu won the duel in three sets (6-7, 6-3, 6-4). 20th seed Daria Kasatkina also advanced, sealing the match versus Fernanda Contreras Gomez 6-0, 6-3. 11th seed Jessica Pegula overcame Anhelina Kalinina in three sets (6-1, 5-7, 6-4). Also, 16th seed Elena Rybakina won her match versus Katie Volynets 6-4, 6-0.

Information A look at the other key results

Danka Kovinic overcame Anna Karolína Schmiedlova 6-3, 7-5 to advance further. Camila Giorgi downed Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 7-5.