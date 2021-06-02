2021 French Open: Serena Williams advances after beating Mihaela Buzarnescu

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 11:44 pm

Serena Williams eased past her opponent in the second round of the 2021 French Open

Veteran Serena Williams dished survived a scare to beat Mihaela Buzarnescu in three sets in the second round of the 2021 French Open on Wednesday. Serena, who is chasing an elusive 24th career Grand Slam, won 6-3, 5-7, 6-1. Elsewhere, Victoria Azarenka advanced to the third round by beating Clara Tauson in straight sets. Here are further details.

Feats

Serena clinches her 363rd win at Slams

Three-time French Open winner Serena has reached the third round for the third time across the last four editions. She had suffered a second-round exit at the 2020 French Open. Playing her 80th match at Roland Garros, Serena now has a win-loss record of 67-13. This was also her 363rd win at Grand Slams.

Details

Serena wins a three-set duel against Buzarnescu

The match started on an even note as both players held their serves at 3-3. Serena gained the advantage, earning a break and holding on for 6-3. Her forehand play was superb. In the second set, Buzarnescu stepped up to win 7-5. The world number 174's backhand winner helped her win the set point. Serena broke Buzarnescu early in the third set to win.

Kasatkina

Kasatkina knocks out 10th seed Belinda Bencic

Russia's Daria Kasatkina knocked out 10th seed Belinda Bencic in the second round. The 24-year-old cruised through in straight sets, winning 6-2, 6-2 in one hour and 16 minutes on Court Simonne Mathieu at Roland Garros in Paris. The world number 37 will now face Romania's Sorana Cirstea, who overcame Italian Martina Trevisan 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in three sets.

Azarenka

Azarenka steps up to beat teenager Clara Tauson

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka beat teenager Tauson to set up a third-round meeting with 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys. Azarenka won her second-round tie 7-5, 6-4 to gain a crucial win. Meanwhile, Keys overcame Canadian 18-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-1 7-5. Elsewhere, Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek, 23, beating American Madison Brengle 6-4 6-1. Marketa Vondrousova got past Harmony Tan 6-1 6-3.