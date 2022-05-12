Sports

Italian Open: Swiatek marches on; Collins ousts Halep

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 12, 2022, 02:18 pm 3 min read

Swiatek has won 24 successive matches (Photo credit: Twitter/@iga_swiatek)

Making a return after two-and-a-half weeks, Polish women's singles tennis star Iga Swiatek cruised to victory in the round of 32 versus Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the Italian Open in Rome. Next up for Swiatek is Victoria Azarenka. Swiatek has been ruthless this season, extending her run to 24 wins. Meanwhile, Danielle Collins ousted Simona Halep to advance further in the tourney.

Swiatek Ruthless Swiatek gets the job done

Swiatek broke Ruse seven times in 12 opportunities. The top seed enjoyed a 6-3, 6-0 win in just 68 minutes. She also hit 15 winners and a 74% win on her first serve. Both players committed three double faults. As per WTA Insider, Swiatek has tallied nine bagel sets on tour in 2022 (12 including BJK Cup). No other player has more than four.

Comments That was pretty solid match for me: Swiatek

"I'm pretty proud I could get into the rhythm today, just take some lessons during the match and improve my game, game by game," Swiatek said after her win. "That was pretty solid match for me ... I think she's playing really solid tennis. I could feel that today on my racquet, that she could really give back some strong hits."

Tally 1-1 H2H record between Swiatek and Azarenka

Swiatek is vying to win a fifth consecutive title of 2022 and is also bidding to win the Italian Open in back-to-back years. She will now need to beat Azarenka for a place in the last eight. Azarenka and Swiatek have a 1-1 head-to-head record in two previous meetings on hard courts, with Swiatek winning their quarter-final match in Adelaide (January 2022).

Collins Collins beats Halep 7-6, 6-3

No. 7 seed Collins powered past Halep 7-6(1), 6-3 in the second round. Collins now has a 2-1 tally against the former Rome champion Halep. She also booked her maiden berth in the round of 16 after two previous second-round losses. After her win, Collins said she has looked up to Halep and admires the latter as a competitor and athlete.

Results Other results in women's singles

Yulia Putintsevan downed former Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza 3-6, 7-6, 6-1. She will take on Ons Jabeur next. Jabeur overcame Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-2. Azarenka brushed aside Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets. Aryna Sabalenka overcame Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-0. Karolina Pliskova was beaten by Jil Teichmann in three sets. Coco Gauff overcame Madison Brengle 6-2, 6-4.

Do you know? Paula Badosa reaches the round of 16

No. 2 seed Paula Badosa of Spain moved to the round of 16. Badosa took 1 hour and 17 minutes to ease overcome Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-1. In the round of 16, Badosa will face Daria Kasatkina, who edged past Leylah Fernandez earlier.