Sports

2022 French Open: Djokovic extends his dominance over Bedene

2022 French Open: Djokovic extends his dominance over Bedene

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 27, 2022, 08:37 pm 2 min read

Djokovic is through to the fourth round (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Men's singles world number one Novak Djokovic continued his French Open journey this year with a convincing 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Aljaz Bedene. Djoko0vic is playing his maiden Grand Slam in 2022 after having been deported from Australia earlier this year. Djokovic has reached the fourth round at Roland Garros for the 13th straight season. Here are the details.

Djokovic Djokovic is unbeaten in eight matches

Since losing in the semis of the Madrid Open, Djokovic won the Italian Open, not dropping a single set. He is now on an eight-match unbeaten run, winning 19 sets in a row. Djokovic has improved his win-loss record versus Bedene. He now holds a 4-0 win-loss record versus Bedene. This was the pair's first meeting since the 2017 Italian Open.

Do you know? 84th win for Djokovic at the French Open

Djokovic has an 84-15 win-loss record at the Roland Garros. He has extended his win-loss record at Slams to 326-46. Djokovic has a 16-4 win-loss record in 2022.

Schwartzman Diego Schwartzman beats Grigor Dimitrov

Diego Schwartzman fended off Grigor Dimitrov to reach the fourth round of the 2022 French Open. Despite zero aces and four double faults, the 15th seed dished out a 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 win. Schwartzman now has a 2-3 win-loss record versus Dimitrov in the ATP H2H series. Notably, Dimitrov had won the previous three meetings. Schwartzman now has a 21-8 win-loss record in Paris.