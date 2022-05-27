Sports

IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: Sanju Samson elects to bowl

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 27, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

Can Chahal deliver versus his former side? (Photo credit: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday. RCB clinched a 14-run win over LSG in the Eliminator. Meanwhile, RR (188/6) had suffered a seven-wicket drubbing against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. The news from the center is that RR skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and will bowl first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this duel. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) with live streaming available on the Hotstar app. The venue has hosted six T20Is to date. It is a good batting track, averaging a first innings score of around 170 (last five matches). Spinners are likely to fare better than pacers.

Stats A look at the top performers

Jos Buttler (RR) has battered 718 runs in IPL 2022. He averages 51.28. Sanju Samson (RR) has amassed 421 runs this season. He averages 30.07 and has struck at 150.35. Pacer Harshal Patel (RCB) has clipped 19 wickets in 14 matches this season at 20.05. In seven matches this season, Rajat Patidar (RCB) has hoarded 275 runs while averaging a prolific 55.00 (HS: 112*).

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a win-loss record of 13-11 against Rajasthan Royals from 27 match-ups to date (two no-result, one abandoned). Both RCB and RR won a game each in their face-offs during the league stage this season.

Playing XI A look at the two teams

RR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal RCB Playing XI: : Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj