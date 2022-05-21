IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Pitch report, stats, streaming details
Five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Delhi Capitals in the 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. It is a do-or-die game for the fifth-placed Capitals. If they win, they advance to the knockouts. Otherwise, RCB, who are seated fourth in the standings with eight wins, will be playoff-bound. Here is the pitch report.
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will play host to this duel. The wicket hasn't been too high-scoring in the last five matches, averaging around 156 in the first innings. Chasing sides have won three of the previous five matches, including RCB's eight-wicket win over GT in the last outing. Both pacers and spinners have been quite influential in this duration.
Mumbai Indians boast a 43-27 win-loss record at Wankhede. In their maiden game at this venue this season, MI (132/8) failed to overcome LSG (168/6), losing by 36 runs. MI (103/5) then hammered CSK (97) to clinch a five-wicket triumph. Later, MI (190/7) failed to get past SRH (193/6), thereby suffering a three-run defeat. Rohit Sharma (48) was the top scorer for MI.
Delhi Capitals have a 6-10 win-loss record at Wankhede. This season, they have won just one of their four fixtures at this venue so far. DC (173/7) lost to RCB by 16 runs. DC (207/8) fell short by 15 runs against RR. The Capitals (150/6) then bagged a four-wicket win over KKR. Later, Delhi (189/7) suffered a six-run defeat at the hands of LSG.
Jos Buttler (RR) has smacked the most runs at this venue this season (251). He averages 62.75 and has struck a hundred and a fifty each. KL Rahul (LSG) and Wriddhiman Saha (GT) are next in line with 180 and 166 runs, respectively. Among bowlers, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) and pacer Umesh Yadav (KKR) have the joint-most wickets at Wankhede (10).
Highest team scores at Wankhede this season: 222/2 RR v DC, 207/8 DC vs RR, and 199/5 GT vs SRH. Lowest scores at this venue in IPL 2022: 97 CSK vs MI, 103/5 MI vs CSK, and 125 SRH vs RCB.
The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.