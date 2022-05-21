Sports

French Open, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic: Rivalry in numbers

Written by Parth Dhall May 21, 2022, 04:30 am 3 min read

Rafael Nadal owns most French Open titles (13)

World number one, Novak Djokovic, enters the 2022 French Open as the top seed. The Serbian, who scripted history in Paris last year, would want to defend his Roland Garros title. However, he would face a fired-up Rafael Nadal, who is in pursuit of his 14th French Open honor. As per ATP, the duo could meet in the quarter-finals. Here are the stats.

In 2021, Djokovic became the first-ever man to defeat Nadal in the semi-finals of the French Open.

The Serbian won his 30th match against Nadal.

Djokovic now has a lead of 30-28 over Nadal in the ATP head-to-head series.

However, Nadal has a massive lead over Djokovic (7-2) at the French Open.

The Spaniard would surely want to avenge his loss of 2021.

Nadal King of Clay!

Known as the King of Clay, Nadal owns a total of 13 French Open honors. The Spaniard has won seven more titles than second-placed Bjorn Borg in the Open Era. Nadal holds the record for winning most titles at a single Grand Slam and on a single surface (clay). He has an incredible record of 105-3 at Roland Garros.

Djokovic Djokovic is the defending champion

Djokovic secured his second French Open title last year. He beat Nadal en route to the final (semi-finals). The former became the first player to defeat Nadal twice at Roland Garros. By winning the French Open (beat Stefanos Tsitsipas), Djokovic became the first-ever player in the Open Era to win each Grand Slam twice. It was Djokovic's 19th major title.

Information Djokovic ended Nadal's winning streak at French Open

In the 2021 French Open semi-finals, Djokovic overcame Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2 after over four hours, despite facing a sturdy challenge. Interestingly, Nadal had won 35 consecutive matches in the tournament prior to this defeat.

H2H French Open: A look at the head-to-head record

Both Nadal and Djokovic have beaten each other twice at the French Open since 2014. Nadal's loss to Djokovic in 2015 was only the second of his career at Roland Garros. His only other defeat at the French Open came in 2009 (lost to Robin Soderling in the fourth round). Between 2006 and 2017, Nadal defeated Djokovic five times in the clay-court major.

Milestones Nadal, Djokovic eye these milestones

Earlier this year, Nadal captured his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, the most in men's singles. He broke a tie with Roger Federer and Djokovic (20 each). The Spaniard now eyes a record-extending 22nd major honor. On the other hand, Djokovic could become only the second man (after Nadal) since Gustavo Kuerten (2001) to defend his French Open title.