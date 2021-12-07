Sports Novak Djokovic completes 350 weeks as world number one

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 07, 2021, 10:08 pm

Novak Djokovic has become the first male player to complete 350 weeks as the world number one

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic completed 350 weeks as the world number one in the ATP Rankings on Monday. The 34-year-old has become the first male player to reach this landmark. Earlier this year, Djokovic broke the long-standing record of Roger Federer, who spent 310 weeks at the top. The former secured the year-end number one Ranking for a record-breaking seventh time.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

In March this year, Djokovic broke a tie with Federer for the most weeks at world number one (310). The Serbian ace has spent 40 more weeks as the ATP Rankings leader ever since. Djokovic registered a win-loss record of 55-7 in the 2021 season. He won a total of five titles, including Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon.

Information Djokovic can break this record of Steffi Graf

Djokovic has an opportunity to unlock another significant achievement next year. He could break WTA legend Steffi Graf's record for most weeks as the top-ranked player in men's or women's tennis. The German led the WTA Rankings for 377 weeks.

Information Djokovic is behind Federer on this list

Federer still holds the record for spending most consecutive weeks at world number one (237) in men's singles. Djokovic will have to go the extra mile in order to overtake Federer. The Serbian has been the world number one for 75 consecutive weeks.

Record Seventh year-end number one finish

At the ATP Paris Masters, Djokovic had assured himself of a record-breaking seventh year-end number one finish. He has now attained this feat the most times (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020, and 2021). The 34-year-old was earlier tied with Pete Sampras, who finished as the world number one in 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, and 1998, respectively.

Majors The incredible run of Djokovic in 2021 (Grand Slams)

Djokovic started his incredible 2021 season by claiming his ninth Australian Open honor. After winning the French Open, he became the first player (Open Era) to secure all four Grand Slams twice. Djokovic equaled Federer and Rafael Nadal by clinching his 20th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. However, he was denied the Calendar Grand Slam by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

Feats A look at other feats of Djokovic in 2021

In June, Djokovic became the first player to win a Roland Garros title after defeating Nadal (semi-finals). The former is also the first player to defeat Nadal twice in the Slam. Last month, the Serbian won a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title. This was Djokovic's 37th Masters 1000 title. Later, he broke legend Ivan Lendl's record of winning 39 matches at the ATP Finals.