ATP Finals: Decoding the major stats of Novak Djokovic

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 11, 2021, 06:00 pm

Novak Djokovic has won the ATP Finals five times

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic recently scripted history by clinching his sixth Paris Masters title. He beat world number two Daniil Medvedev in the final to win a record-breaking 37th Masters 1000 title. Djokovic, who earlier secured a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam, will now aim to triumph at the ATP Finals in Turin, starting November 14. Here are his records in the season-end finale.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

In June, Djokovic became the first singles player to qualify for the ATP finals. He secured the coveted berth after winning Wimbledon. Djokovic has lost only one Grand Slam match in the ongoing season (lost to Medvedev in the US Open final). The world number one earlier won the Australian Open and French Open. He is now the front-runner to win in Turin.

Titles

Joint-second-most ATP Finals titles

Djokovic has won the ATP Finals a total of five times, the joint-second-most with Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras. The Serbian is only behind legend Roger Federer, who owns a record six season-finale titles. Djokovic won the title in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015. Besides, he was the runner-up in 2016 (lost to Andy Murray) and 2018 (lost to Alexander Zverev).

Do you know?

Only player with four consecutive ATP Finals titles

In 2015, Djokovic beat Federer 6-3, 6-4 to clinch his fourth consecutive ATP Finals title. He remains the only player in the history to win the season-end championship four consecutive times. However, the world number one is yet to clinch this title ever since.

Records

ATP Finals: Other records of Djokovic

Djokovic has a win-loss record of 38-16 in the ATP Finals. He has the third-most match-wins after Federer (59) and Lendl (39). Moreover, Djokovic has the fourth-most appearances in the summit clash (7) after Federer (10), Lendl (9), and Boris Becker (8). The Serbian has the joint-second-most appearances (13) in the prestigious tournament along with Andre Agassi.

Number one

Seventh year-end number one finish

Djokovic will enter the ATP Finals as the top seed. By winning the Paris Masters semi-finals, he had assured himself of a seventh year-end number one finish. He has now attained this feat most times (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020, and 2021). Djokovic was earlier tied with Sampras, who finished as the world number one in 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, and 1998.