Statistical comparison of 'Big Titles' between Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 21, 2022, 03:00 am 2 min read

Djokovic won the Italian Open recently (Photo credit: Twitter/@DjokerNole)

Serbian men's singles tennis star Novak Djokovic bagged the Italian Open title on May 15, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. He beat the Greek sensation 6-0, 7-6. It was Djokovic's maiden title win in 2022 as well. By doing so, Djokovic extended his tally in terms of 'Big Titles' over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Here we do a statistical comparison.

Grand Slams Grand Slam comparisons between the three

Djokovic has won 20 Grand Slams, including nine Australian Open titles (highest), two French Opens, six Wimbledon titles, and three US Open trophies. Federer has won 20 Slams, including eight Wimbledon honors (highest), one French Open, six Australian Open titles, and five US Opens. Nadal (21 Slams) has won 13 French Open honors (highest), two Australian Opens, four US Opens, and two Wimbledon titles.

Context Why does this story matter?

As per ATP, a 'Big Title' is a trophy comprising of a Grand Slam championship, the ATP Finals, an ATP Masters 1000 tournament or an Olympic singles gold medal.

Djokovic has ruled the court over the years, taking over the mantle from Federer and Nadal.

He now has 63 'Big Titles' compared to 58 won by Nadal and 54 by Federer.

Trophies Numbers in terms of ATP Finals and ATP Masters 1000

Federer leads the show in terms of ATP Finals (6). Djokovic follows suit with five. Meanwhile, Nadal has failed to pocket a single ATP Finals trophy. In terms of ATP Masters 1000 trophies, Djokovic won a record-extending 38th title in Rome. Nadal has won 36 trophies, meanwhile, Swiss maestro Federer has won 28 honors.

List Recently, Djokovic became fifth man to win 1,000 ATP matches

Recently, Djokovic became the fifth man in the Open Era to reach a mark of 1,000 ATP wins after Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl, and Rafael Nadal. Jimmy Connors tops the tally of ATP wins (1,274-283). Meanwhile, Federer (1,251-275), Lendl (1,068-242), and Nadal (1,051-212) follow him. Djokovic has a 1,001-203 win-loss record.

Information Djokovic has the best win-rate

As per ATP, Djoker has won one title won per 3.3 events played (63/205). Spaniard Nadal is second in this regard, winning one for every 3.5 tournaments played at this level (58/201). Federer is third, at one title won per 4.4 events played.

Do you know? ATP titles won: Federer tops the billing

When it comes to ATP titles, Federer leads the way with a 103 honors. Nadal is second, having won 91. Djokovic follows suit with 87. Federer has a 103-54 win-loss record in finals. Nadal has a 91-38 win-loss record and is ahead of Djokovic (87-38).