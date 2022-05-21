Sports

Mushfiqur Rahim to skip Bangladesh's tour of WI: Details here

Mushfiqur Rahim to skip Bangladesh's tour of WI: Details here

Written by V Shashank May 21, 2022, 04:36 pm 3 min read

Mushfiqur won't be available for the West Indies tour (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladeshi batter Mushfiqur Rahim will miss the upcoming tour of the West Indies slated to take place between June 16-July 16. The tour will comprise two Tests, three T20Is, and lastly, three ODIs. As per Cricbuzz, the 35-year-old informed the board about his unavailability as he would be on a religious pilgrimage. Bangladesh would leave for West Indies on June 6. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

It is a major blow to Bangladesh, given they would be short of four vital cogs in their side.

Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and lately, Nayeem Islam (finger), have suffered injuries.

The trio won't make the cut.

Mushfiqur's unavailability worsens their chances of a fight back in Caribbean conditions.

Missing out an experienced performer of his calibre could prove costly for Bangladesh.

Schedule A look at the schedule (Tests and T20Is)

First Test: June 16 - June 20 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Second Test: June 24 - June 28 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. First T20I: July 2 at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. Second T20I: July 3 at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. Third T20I: July 7 at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.

Bangladesh WTC 2021-23 Bangladesh's performance so far

Bangladesh currently rank eighth in the ICC World Test Championship standings (PCT 19.05). They have one win, five losses, and a draw across four Test series. They are currently playing a two-match series against Sri Lanka. The visitors stood strong to draw the first Test in Chattogram. They forced a draw on Day 5 after showing resolve and character.

Quote Bangladesh team director's statement on Rahim's unavailability

"Yes, he [Mushfiqur] will be unavailable in the West Indies tour as he wishes to perform his hajj," said Bangladesh team director Khaled Ahmed to Cricbuzz.

Information Schedule of the ODI series

Here's the schedule of the three-match ODI series. First ODI: July 10 at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Second ODI: July 13 at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Third ODI: July 16 at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Feats Mushfiqur scripts history in Chattogram

On Day 4 of the Chattogram Test, Mushfiqur ran past the 5,000-run mark in whites (5,037). He became the first batter from Bangladesh to have chronicled such a feat. He averages a modest 36.76 in 81 matches (eight hundreds, 25 fifties). He has compiled 341 runs so far in the World Test Championship 2021-23. Meanwhile, Tamim Iqbal has the second-most runs for Bangladesh (4,981).

Information West Indies' performance in the WTC 2021-23 cycle

West Indies are occupying the seventh spot in the World Test Championship standings for the current cycle. They have a PCT of 35.71. They have collected two wins, three losses, and two draws across four series. Lastly, they beat England 1-0 in a three-match series.