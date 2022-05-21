Sports

Chessable Masters: India's Praggnanandhaa upsets world champion Magnus Carlsen

Praggnanandhaa stays alive in the competition

Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen at the Chessable Masters, the online rapid chess tournament, on Friday. Praggnanandhaa, 16, beat Carlsen for the second time in just three months. The duo met in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters rapid chess tournament earlier this year. With another win, Praggnanandhaa is in contention for the knockout stage of the Chessable Masters.

@rpragchess beats Carlsen again



Exactly 3 months after his win at Airthings Masters, Pragg once again beat the world champion. This time the world #1 made a one-move blunder for which he said after the win,"I do not want to win that way!"

Praggnanadhaa stays alive in the competition

As per Scroll, Praggnanadhaa recorded a win after Carlsen made a one-move blunder. The latter also misplayed his knight. As a result, the Indian clinched three valuable points, thereby staying alive in the competition. "I'm not so thrilled about my game quality. I'm missing some stuff, some tricks and some tactics so tomorrow I need to be sharper," the Indian teenager told chess24.com.

Which other Indians have beaten Carlsen?

Besides Praggnanandhaa, Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna are the other Indians to have beaten Carlsen. However, Praggnanandhaa has become the youngest to defeat Carlsen since 2013 when the Norwegian became the world champion.

Who is Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa?

Praggnanandhaa, the Indian chess prodifgy, is the fifth-youngest chess Grandmaster after Abhimanyu Mishra, Sergey Karjakin, Gukesh D, and Javokhir Sindarov. In 2013, Praggnanandhaa won the Under-eight World Youth Chess Championships at seven. Two years later, he won the Under-10 title. In 2016, he became the youngest international master in the history of the sport, achieving the feat at the age of 10.

Who is the youngest chess Grandmaster?

In July 2021, Abhimanyu Mishra, the teen prodigy from New Jersey, became the world's youngest chess Grandmaster. Abhimanyu, at 12 years, four months, and 25 days, broke the 19-year-old record of Sergey Karjakin with the third norm in Budapest. Karjakin, who became the world championship in 2016, had earned this title at 12 years and seven months.