Jul 02, 2021

Youngster Abhimanyu Mishra has become the world's youngest chess Grandmaster. The teen prodigy from New Jersey, at 12 years, four months and 25 days, broke the 19-year-old record of Sergey Karjakin with a third norm in Budapest on Wednesday. Karjakin, who became the world championship in 2016, had earned this title at 12 years and seven months. Here is the journey of Abhimanyu.

A memorable win for Abhimanyu

In pursuit of the Grandmaster title, Abhimanyu had earned two norms in April and May 2021 respectively. He racked up a final norm with a win over Indian Grandmaster Leon Mendonca at the Vezerkepzo GM mix on Wednesday. It was Abhimanyu's final opportunity to achieve this milestone in the Hungarian capital before he travels to Sochi for the FIDE World Cup.

How did Abhimanyu clinch his first two GM norms?

In April 2021, Abhimanyu tied for first place with Souhardo Basak at the Vezerkepzo GM tournament in Budapest, thereby earning his first GM norm. A month later, the former secured first place at the First Saturday GM tournament in Budapest, clinching his second GM norm.

Abhimanyu was the highest-rated Under-9 player

A few years ago, Abhimanyu had become the highest-rated Under-9 player in the world. He was invited by the Kasparov Chess Foundation for a rigorous three-day regime in November 2018. He was the youngest of the players who were called for the programme. It handed him an opportunity to interact with Kasparov twice a year and receive personal training sessions with GM coaches.

A look at the records broken by him

In 2016, Abhimanyu broke the United States Chess Federation record for youngest Expert by earning a 2000 USCF rating at the age of 7 years, 6 months, and 22 days. The 12-year-old remains the youngest International Master. He attained this feat in 2019, aged 10 years, 9 months, and 20 days. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) awarded Abhimanyu this title in February 2020.

The youngest Grandmaster!

Abhimanyu was introduced to chess by his father at two. As the youngster grew into the sport, he struggled to match the physical stamina of players at least five times older. However, years of diligence paid off when Abhimanyu became the youngest Grandmaster. "The 12-year-old himself, of course, is dreaming of being world chess champion one day," his father told ESPN.

How does a player achieve a Grandmaster title?

For bagging a Grandmaster title, a player must score three GM norms and touch an Elo rating of 2,500 and above. The norms can be awarded only in tournaments where at least 50% of the opponents are title-holders. Also, one-third of them should be Grandmasters.