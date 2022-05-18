Sports

IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG: KL Rahul elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 18, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

Tim Southee has done well for KKR

Two-time winners, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. It is a must-win duel for the Knight Riders, who have six wins (13 matches). Meanwhile, LSG are placed third, having claimed eight wins. LSG skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and will bat first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Chasing sides have won three of the last six matches. The wicket has averaged a first-innings score of around 165 in this duration. Both pacers and spinners have churned out impressive numbers so far.

Performers Who are the key performers?

KL Rahul (LSG) has hammered 469 runs from 13 matches at an average of 42.64 in IPL 2022. Right-arm quick Avesh Khan (LSG) has scalped 17 wickets in IPL 2022. He averages a stellar 18.35. Andre Russell (KKR) has slammed 330 runs at 41.25. He has also pocketed 17 wickets. Tim Southee (KKR) has scalped 14 wickets in eight matches this season at 15.57.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

This would be their second meeting in the IPL. LSG had clinched a 75-run win over KKR in the last match-up. Quinton de Kock (50) and Deepak Hooda (41) were the top scorers for Lucknow, while Avesh Khan and Jason Holder picked three-fers each.

LSG 3 changes for LSG

LSG Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi LSG skipper KL Rahul said Krunal Pandya has a niggle. Meanwhile, Dushmantha Chameera and Ayush Badoni miss out. Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, and Krishnappa Gowtham have come in.

Information Tomar in for Rahane

KKR Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy. KKR have handed a cap to Abhijeet Tomar, who replaces Ajinkya Rahane.