IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank May 21, 2022, 12:33 pm 3 min read

PBKS eye a compensatory win (Source: Twitter/@PunjabKingsIPL)

In what would be a dead rubber, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Punjab Kings in the 70th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. Both SRH and PBKS have been evicted from the tournament. Yet, they would be seeking a win to finish on a high. It would be a contest between SRH's batters versus Punjab's bowlers. Here's the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this duel. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The wicket hasn't churned many high scores in the last five matches. In fact, it has averaged around 156 in this interval. Both pacers and spinners have posed a threat at Wankhede.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other 19 times in IPL. SRH have the upper hand, having won on 13 occasions. Meanwhile, PBKS have won on six occasions. In the earlier match-up this season, SRH (152/3) had beaten Punjab by seven wickets.

PBKS vs SRH PBKS, SRH eye a compensatory win at Wankhede

For SRH, the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, and Abhishek Sharma have been a huge positive with the willow. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's economical exploits have been a class apart. As far as Punjab are concerned, they would be banking on fiery performances from Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, and Shikhar Dhawan. Pacers Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada have fared well in the death overs.

Information Kane Williamson leaves bio-bubble; Pooran could captain SRH

With Kane Williamson returning home to attend the birth of his second child, one could expect wicket-keeper Nicolas Pooran to take up the skipper's role in this fixture. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Aiden Markam are good options too.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

PBKS (Probable XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. SRH (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (captain and wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) has slammed 388 runs this season at 32.33. He has also picked six wickets. Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) has racked up 230 runs in IPL 2022. He has struck at 143.75. In 13 matches this season, Aiden Markram (SRH) has aggregated 360 runs at 51.42. Rahul Tripathi (SRH) has hoarded 393 runs in 13 matches at 39.30. He has notched three fifties.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Jonny Bairstow, Nicholas Pooran, Jitesh Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik. Fantasy XI (option 2): Jonny Bairstow, Nicholas Pooran, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Liam Livingstone, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.