2 SpiceJet passengers try to enter cockpit; cause 7-hr delay 

By Snehil Singh 11:02 am Jul 15, 202511:02 am

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Mumbai was delayed by nearly seven hours on Monday after two passengers tried to breach the cockpit. The incident took place on Flight SG 9282, which was scheduled to leave at 12:30pm but eventually took off at 7:21pm, according to Flightradar24. The flight returned to the bay after the disruption, and both passengers were handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).