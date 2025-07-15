2 SpiceJet passengers try to enter cockpit; cause 7-hr delay
A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Mumbai was delayed by nearly seven hours on Monday after two passengers tried to breach the cockpit. The incident took place on Flight SG 9282, which was scheduled to leave at 12:30pm but eventually took off at 7:21pm, according to Flightradar24. The flight returned to the bay after the disruption, and both passengers were handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).
SpiceJet confirms the incident
In an official statement, SpiceJet confirmed the incident, saying, "On July 14, 2025, two unruly passengers were offloaded from SpiceJet flight SG 9282 operating from Delhi to Mumbai." The airline added that despite repeated requests by cabin crew and fellow passengers, and the captain, the two refused to return to their seats. "In the interest of safety of all passengers and crew...the Captain decided to return the aircraft to the bay," it said.
Technical delay
Another SpiceJet flight delayed due to technical snag
In a separate incident, another SpiceJet flight faced a technical issue on Sunday. Flight SG-914 from Pune to Delhi had reached the runway for take-off but had to abort departure due to a snag. The flight was originally scheduled to depart at 5:15pm on July 13, but took off at 9:05pm. The airline, meanwhile, clarified that the claim that passengers were kept onboard for two hours is incorrect. "Passengers were deplaned after about an hour," a spokesperson said.