Details

Insolvency plea dismissal leads to SpiceJet's overall performance growth

On Bombay Stock Exchange, SpiceJet's stocks climbed 4.68% to Rs. 67.30 apiece, its highest value since January 12. Over the past year, the share price has risen by 92%. The day's total traded volume was 1.6 times its 30-day average, with a relative strength index of 61.06. Out of four analysts tracking SpiceJet, one has a 'buy' rating on the stock, while three recommend 'hold'.

Funds raised

Stock performance also boosted by fresh funding

Yesterday, SpiceJet stocks soared by 4.5% as it secured over Rs. 900 crore in funding. Battling financial woes, the airline has received Rs. 744 crore as part of the total Rs. 2,250 crore being sourced through issuance of securities on preferential basis. The fundraise includes a Rs. 160 crore instalment from the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). At 2:52pm, the stocks were trading at Rs. 65.22 apiece, up by 1.47% since yesterday.