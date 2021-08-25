Officer who stopped Salman wasn't penalized, but 'rewarded,' CISF clarifies

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 02:08 pm

The CISF officer who stopped Salman Khan in now viral video wasn't penalized, clarifies CISF

Reports of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seizing the mobile phone of the officer who stopped Salman Khan at Mumbai Airport for a mandatory security check had surfaced yesterday. Now the official Twitter handle of the force has clarified that the officer in question hasn't been penalized in any form. Rather, he has been "suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism." Here's what went down.

Update

The officer has been 'suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism'

Replying to a journalist's tweet on the matter, CISF said, "The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs" In the original tweet, which has now been deleted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also tagged.

Twitter Post

Read CISF's full tweet here

The contents of this tweet are incorrect without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs — CISF (@CISFHQrs) August 24, 2021

Uproar

Netizens demanded action against newspaper that first reported the news

As soon as clarity on the matter came from CISF, netizens were seen asking the Central Armed Police Force division to take action against the newspaper that first reported the news. "Sir pls question @NewIndianXpress as to why they are spreading fake stories to defame your organization! people are all reading this news," wrote the journalist who had received the reply from CISF.

Original report

The newspaper said the officer had breached protocol

So, what was initially reported? The New Indian Express had quoted an anonymous CISF personnel to state the authorities had seized the CISF officer's phone for speaking to a media house about the Salman Khan incident. The report noted this act was a breach of protocol. Hence, the authorities had seized his phone to prevent him from coming into contact with the press again.

Movie

Khan was leaving for 'Tiger 3' international shooting schedule

Many netizens hailed the officer for sticking to his duty even in front of a superstar and gave it up for the organization as they recognized the good work. For the unversed, Khan was flying to Russia for completing the foreign leg of Tiger 3. His co-star Katrina Kaif also flew with him. Reportedly, the Maneesh Sharma-directorial has shooting set in five international locations.