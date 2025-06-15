What's the story

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is set to revolutionize its auditing process by integrating generative artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, as well as optical character recognition.

The move aims to speed up work and lessen the manual burden on auditors.

Deputy CAGs A.M. Bajaj and K.S. Subramanian revealed this in an interview with Mint, highlighting the potential of these technologies in improving audit efficiency.