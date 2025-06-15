Google Play Store isn't showing updates for certain system apps
What's the story
A recent change in the Google Play Store has left many users confused.
The platform is now failing to show updates for system-level apps, which are essential for the smooth functioning of Android devices.
This issue has been ongoing and has affected several popular apps, including YouTube and Pixel Camera, according to the most recent observations.
Affected applications
YouTube, Pixel Camera among affected apps
The update issue has affected a number of widely used apps.
These include Android Switch, Android System Intelligence, Google Wi-Fi Provisioner, Google Partner Setup, Settings Services, Pixel Camera (only the 9.9 update appears when directly visiting the listing), Pixel Weather and YouTube Music.
Even pre-installed apps like YouTube are not showing updates in the Pending downloads screen but are available for update when their listings are visited directly on Play Store.
System apps
Data Restore Tool also impacted
Google's Data Restore Tool, a system app that helps restore data from an old phone using a cable or cloud backup, is also affected by this issue.
The app can only be accessed and updated via a direct Google Play link.
Another system app, Google Partner Setup, has also been impacted by the update issue but it is not showing any signs of malfunctioning or causing device issues.
Speculations
Reason behind the change is unclear
The reason behind this sudden update change in the Google Play Store is still unclear. It could be a bug or even an intentional behavior change by the tech giant.