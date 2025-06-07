You can now tell Gemini when to do your tasks
What's the story
Google has introduced a new feature, "scheduled actions," into its Gemini app. The update is aimed at making the AI assistant more useful for everyday jobs.
With this facility, users can ask Gemini to do specific tasks at a certain time or on a recurring basis.
Currently, it is offered to those with Google AI Pro or Ultra subscriptions and supported Google Workspace business/education plans.
User accessibility
Cross-platform support expands the feature's reach
The cross-platform capability of the scheduled actions feature is a major highlight.
It implies that even iPhone users can take advantage of this new facility, as long as they have the Gemini app installed and a supported subscription.
This makes it an even more valuable addition for a wider range of users.
Enhanced functionality
Focus on proactive assistance
The scheduled actions feature is designed to make Gemini proactive. Instead of waiting for prompts, the app can now carry out routine tasks all on its own.
For example, users can ask Gemini to send a daily summary of their calendar and unread emails or offer updates on a favorite sports team.
One-off tasks are also supported, such as requesting an event summary the day after it happens.
Task management
How to set up scheduled actions?
To use the new feature, users simply ask Gemini to perform a task at a set time or turn an existing prompt into a scheduled one.
These can be managed within the new "scheduled actions" section in the app's settings.
The interface is designed to offer users control over what Gemini does and when, making it more user-friendly.