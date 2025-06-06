What's the story

Microsoft is facing backlash for its latest advertisement promoting Windows 11.

The ad, which was shared on the official Windows YouTube channel, advises users to be on the "right side of risk" by upgrading to the new operating system.

Also, it specifically suggests getting a PC powered by an Intel chip.

While some agree that Windows 11 offers better security than an unsupported version of its predecessor, others think the advertising approach is too aggressive.