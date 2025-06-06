What's the story

A new study has raised concerns over a subgroup of bat coronaviruses, called HKU5, which could pose a pandemic risk.

The research was published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications and conducted by scientists from Washington State University, Caltech, and the University of North Carolina.

The HKU5 viruses are part of the merbecoviruses family, which is closely related to the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus.